Killeen law firm to host 45th birthday; invites the local community to celebrate

Carslon Law Firm, 100 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host a “Birthday Blowout” to celebrate its 45th anniversary on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The firm will have games, prizes, free dessert and a chance to dunk a firefighter or an attorney. In addition to games and prizes, the firm will raffle off a $1,000 Kalahari Resort gift card and 100% of proceeds raised from the raffle will go toward Central Bell County Fire & Rescue.
Carslon Law Firm is a national personal injury law firm that opened its doors in 1976 and have since expanded from a single office in Killeen to 16 locations nationwide as of 2021. Since opening its doors in 1976, The Carlson Law Firm has expanded from a single office in Killeen with a handful of attorneys to 16 locations nationwide and more than 40 attorneys.
“The law firm has three locations in the heart of Central Texas — Killeen, Temple and Waco. Just in 2021 alone, the firm has opened two new locations — one in Kerrville and one in Baytown,” according to a news release from Carlson.
The firm’s Managing Partner Craig Carlson said the firm’s success is due in large part to the Central Texas community.
“We knew that at the 45-year milestone, we had to celebrate with the Killeen community with our friends, family and neighbors,” Carlson said in a news release.
The firm is thankful for the continued support from locals who see The Carlson Law Firm as more than a law firm.
“As a community-focused law firm, when we started planning for this year’s Party With a Purpose, we knew that we wanted to find a way to celebrate the community that has been the foundation of our growth and continued success in helping Texans in need of legal assistance,” Carlson Chief Operating Officer Lisa Griffin said in a news release.
“We want our communities to see the service we do as an extension of the legal help we offer,” Griffin said. “We are also a resource for many families and nonprofit organizations like Central Bell Fire & Rescue who may need a little extra help throughout the year.”
The event, open to the public, marks the start of Carlson’s “Season of Giving,” according to the law firm. Nominations for Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle open on Oct. 4 and will run through Oct. 15. This will be the firm’s fourth year making Christmas bright for families.
