With Juneteenth coming up Ronnie Russell, the president of the Innovation Black Chamber, would like to see the official Juneteenth flag flown at Killeen City Hall. The idea of honoring the Juneteenth flag was supported in council chambers on Tuesday, but there are concerns about what precedent it will set.
Councilmember Debbie Nash-King brought forth an ordinance request on behalf of Russell. She said she supported not only honoring Juneteenth, but also other state holidays.
“I am in support, not only for Juneteenth, Cinco de Mayo, any holiday that’s on the calendar to celebrate with them,” Nash-King said Tuesday.
Juneteenth refers to June 19, a date that many Texas slaves learned of their freedom.
President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect Jan. 1, 1863, but word did not get to Texas until June 19, 1865. Juneteenth is celebrated annually in Killeen, throughout Texas and other states.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra spoke about the potential for what precedent codifying a new ordinance into law could set.
“It could open up Pandora’s box and we could see all kinds of different organizations, just like what happened with our prayer and we had to add that into our protocols,” Segarra said.
The council discussed using official state holidays as a guide. Per City Attorney Traci Briggs that list includes all national holidays, as well as Confederate Heroes Day, Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day, Junteenth, LBJ Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
After hearing the list, Councilmember Steve Harris said he would vote yes on the measure, but was cautious about what it could lead to.
“If we do vote yes, we have to know what could potentially happen as a result of that,” Harris said.
Harris also asked Briggs if the city could say no to certain flags or groups without it being considered discrimination.
“Legally you could say no, but the question is what are the consequences?” Briggs said.
Councilmember Rick Williams gave a passionate speech in support of the measure, but also cautioned against what precedent it will set.
“While as an African American I’m extremely proud of Juneteenth, as an American I am truly proud of all things we have accomplished as a country. I believe that if we open the door to one, we all, we must open the door to all. It is the American way,” Williams said. “It’s what African Americans have fought for throughout our existence on this land to be recognized and walk through that door. I do not believe that we can open a door and then want to slam it shut to others.”
After discussion among council and staff, Nash-King opted to submit a motion of direction for a resolution instead of an ordinance to fly the Juneteenth Flag on June 18, 19, and 20 under the Killeen city flag at City Hall. This resolution, if passed next week by council, would only be good for this year.
Speaking outside of City Hall on Thursday Russell said he considered the resolution a lateral movement, but did say it was progress.
“I’ll definitely be back next year,” Russell said with a smile. “If they feel a resolution needs to be done every year, then so be it.”
The Herald asked for his thoughts on the potential for other flags, including the Confederate flag.
Russell said he felt this was more than just about raising the Juneteenth flag, but offering the city a revenue generating event. He would hope the city would consider that when approving resolutions for other flags. But he added that as long as that group or organization went through the same process as him, he would not take exception to it.
“If it gets voted in and they win, then I’ll come out here and support that to. Why? It’s equity,” Russell said. “If they have a flag ceremony and they feel this is going to raise awareness for the city I’ll come out here and support it. Why? Because they came out here and supported me. That’s equity.”
