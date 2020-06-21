The 155th anniversary of Juneteenth was celebrated in-person Saturday with a block party hosted by Let’s Move Killeen in downtown Killeen.
President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect Jan. 1, 1863, but word did not get to Texas until June 19, 1865.
Reshard Hicks, one of the co-founders of the relatively new organization, said the fact that it took more than two years for enslaved Texans to find out about their freedom does not hinder the celebration.
“Even if it took a long time for it to happen, even if it took them forever to find out they were free, they were individually let free,” Hicks said. “That’s something, definitely, to celebrate.”
Hicks said June 19 should be celebrated by people of all races, because he wants all people to be united.
Dozens of people mingled in the street on East Avenue D and North Gray Street in Killeen.
The city blocked off East Avenue D from North Fourth Street to North Eighth Street. North Gray Street was also blocked off from Santa Fe Plaza Drive to East Avenue C.
Organizations and food vendors dotted East Avenue D.
FRIDAY CELEBRATION
On Friday, Juneteenth was celebrated virtually with a meeting hosted by Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce of Killeen, and it included a panel of local African-American leaders who held a discussion about moving toward justice.
At the beginning of the meeting, Angenet Wilkerson, a local educator, and member of the Black Chamber of Commerce, touched on the importance of Juneteenth.
Wilkerson said she will continue to lift her voice until all 50 states officially recognize Juneteenth, and until the federal government recognizes it as a federal holiday.
That may soon be realized.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is a co-sponsor of a bill introduced by four Democratic senators that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
“It’s an opportunity to reflect on our history, the mistakes we have made, but yet how far we’ve come in the fight for equality, and a reminder of just how far we still have to go,” Cornyn said in a speech in the Senate chambers.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, introduced similar legislation in the House of Representatives on Thursday, the Texas Tribune reported. Her legislation has more than 200 co-sponsors, according to the Texas Tribune.
Mary Jennings “MJ” Hegar, of Round Rock, one of the potential Democratic contenders for Cornyn’s Senate seat,, said she would vote “yes” for legislation to recognize June 19 as a federal holiday.
Hegar will face Texas Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, in a July 14 runoff election to see who will face Cornyn in November.
“I firmly believe Juneteenth should be a national holiday to mark the emancipation of enslaved people in our country as we recommit ourselves to the fight for racial justice and social equality,” Hegar said in a statement via email Friday.
Hegar said she invited her campaign staff to take Friday off as a day of celebration and reflection.
“The work doesn’t stop at policing and criminal justice reform, but also fairness in housing, education, health care, and the economy,” Hegar said. “I’m fighting for a Texas that is at the forefront of this transformative change so we can finally achieve liberty and justice for all,”
Questions to West were not immediately returned as of press time.
For some African Americans, Juneteenth is more highly revered than even the nation’s day of independence.
When former Killeen Mayor Tim Hancock was growing up, he said his father taught his family to celebrate June 19, not July 4.
He said his father wouldn’t work on June 19, because the family celebrated that day.
“However, on the Fourth of July, he worked as if it was a regular day, along with those who were required to work,” Hancock said.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen branch of the NAACP, said recognizing Juneteenth nationally would be symbolic of breaking the chains of hate.
She said those who don’t understand Black Lives Matter and #WeAreDoneDying lack empathy for all human life.
“Juneteenth is about Freedom,” she said via email. “This too can be a way for those who don’t get it to get and release them from the bondage of hate that’s enslaved them for all these years.”
Hancock, who served three terms as mayor of Killeen from 2006 to 2012, said he would be in favor of Juneteenth becoming a national holiday.
“It’s just like you’d say that it should be a holiday for Blacks, simply because that is our independence day,” he said acknowledging that it is when Texans found out about it.
“So that’s why it should be, to me, recognized as a holiday, just the same as the Fourth of July,” he added.
Hancock said recognizing Juneteenth on a national level would bring credibility to the day.
“It’s not like we are celebrating, you know, on our own,” he said. “The nation would be celebrating and recognizing that event.”
Driver-Moultrie shared Wilkerson’s feelings that all states should recognize the day.
“I believe it should be a National holiday recognized by all 50 states to show that we all embrace the Freedom of Blacks,” Driver-Moultrie said via email Thursday.
Currently, 47 states officially recognize Juneteenth, although not all recognize it as a paid state holiday. The most recent state to officially recognize Juneteenth was New Hampshire in 2019.
Texas recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday, according to Section 662.003 of the Texas Government Code. State employees are given June 19 as a paid holiday. Employees who are required to work on a state holiday are entitled to a compensatory day off, the Government Code says.
Only North Dakota, South Dakota and Hawaii have not officially recognized Juneteenth, according to a Congressional Research Service fact sheet, which was updated June 3.
On Wednesday, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum proclaimed Friday as Juneteenth Celebration Day, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a similar proclamation Thursday, according to news reports.
Recognizing the day nationally would help the younger generation, Hancock said.
“Younger generations need to know our history,” he said. “History is a study of the past so you can handle the future.”
When Hancock was stationed at various places while in the Army, he said some African American soldiers, primarily those not from the South, didn’t know the significance of Juneteenth.
Hancock said that he and some of the other soldiers from the South had to educate them on the significance of it.
Driver-Moultrie said it would mean that African Americans are one step closer to the “promised land” that Martin Luther King Jr. spoke about.
Hancock said this could help with the race relations in the country.
“I think the other nationalities would understand why it’s so significant to us — why it’s imparted to us,” Hancock said. “I think it would increase the relationship (of other races). I think it would make it better.”
