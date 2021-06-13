After city officials earlier this year estimated Killeen road repairs could cost in excess of $150 million, members of the Killeen City Council have commented on a possible bond that could be voted on in the future to pay for significant road construction in the city.
The council on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion of direction for city staff to come back to the council at a future meeting with more information on a possible bond.
Many roads in Killeen were damaged during Winter Storm Uri in February as cracks, breaks and potholes were revealed after the ice melted. However, Killeen’s aging roads have been an issue for years as the city’s maintenance funding lagged behind annual repair costs.
Killeen needs an estimated $160 million to repair the city’s roads, $40 million of which were due to February’s winter ice storm, officials said. The Killeen City Council in May approved a $5.8 million bid by Lone Star Paving for emergency repairs to Gateway Drive and other well-traveled roads in the city damaged during February’s winter storm.
A bond is a certificate issued by a corporation or government stating the amount of a loan, the interest to be paid, the time for repayment and the collateral pledged if payment cannot be made. Repayment generally is not due for a long period, usually seven years or more.
The Herald last week asked the members of the Killeen City Council, as well as then-council candidate Michael Boyd, numerous questions about the potential bond, including if they would support it, how much money they think it could cost, what the timeline of a bond could look like and whether they saw a different avenue to repair the roads that didn’t include a bond. Here is what they said:
Mellisa Brown
“I am supportive of getting more information about a bond and how different amounts would affect our debt service fund. I voted in favor of having the City staff returning with information about how many and what roads a $20 million bond would fix (an item brought to the City Council in January) because we should be able to do that without raising the debt service tax to property owners,” Brown said. “I also am not in favor of any bond for streets until Street Impact Fees are in place. That is an item I expect to be returning to the City Council soon.”
Michael Boyd
“Our roads remain a priority. There is also demand for them to be repaired. I would support a bond for the following reasons: our roads are getting worse, residents’ vehicles are being damaged and citizens deserve safe streets to travel,” Boyd said. “Should a bond be considered, it would be up to the voters and ultimately the City Council to approve the amount. I imagine the cost could range anywhere from $50-100 million considering the extent of damage. We cannot know until a final assessment of our roads is complete and particular roads are prioritized.”
Nina Cobb
“Our roads continue to be top priority. Please allow patience as we work with our City Manager, fellow Council Members and Public Works Staff on a successful solution that will be shared and presented with the many citizens of our city. I assure you, suggestions are being explored to ensure wise financial spending, better construction practices and safe roads in all areas of the City of Killeen,” Cobb said.
Steve Harris
“I cannot say for sure as of now. I will first need to hear from staff how something like this would affect our credit rating and our ability to take out other bonds, if necessary, for unforeseen emergency purposes. I will also need to hear how much of a tax increase this would trigger,” Harris said. “If we are just speaking of repairs only, then I estimate $50 million in regards to roads damaged during the winter storm. If, though, we are talking about a city-wide road repair, then I would guesstimate the suggested amount of $100 million. This amount would leave a needed balance of around $60 to $80 million to replace roads which are beyond repair.”
Debbie Nash-King
“I do believe the council is moving in the right direction to make the roadway’s infrastructure that was damage by the winter storm one of the top priorities for this budget cycle. The question is how we structure the financial plan to pay for it without putting a significant burden on the residents. A bond is an excellent option the council can consider to repair the roadway’s infrastructure but, there may be other recommendations from the public. Before I make a decision on the best way to repair our damage roadway,” Nash-King said.
Ken Wilkerson
“I would support it because we have been charged with addressing the pressing issues of our city. It has been made clear that poor road conditions are a priority. If there is a better, more economical solution to address this, I’m open to that discussion as well. Regardless, it’s time to address this issue, and I look at this agenda item as the catalyst for that action,” Wilkerson said.
He added that the timeline and potential cost of a bond are both hard to know right now as they are so early in the process.
Rick Williams
“I would support a bond issue to repair the roads in the city. Good infrastructure is vital to daily living of our citizens and necessary to support the economic growth of our city as well. We are a community of hard-working people, people who support each other in good and challenging times, people who deserve decent’s roads,” Williams said. “As far as prioritization of the roads to be repaired, the public works staff is in charge of that and I am more than willing to follow their guidance and expertise in getting the worst roads addressed first and just as importantly optimizing the dollar of our taxpayer citizens while receiving a high quality of work that will be durable and lasting in executing this project.”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez did not provide answers by deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.