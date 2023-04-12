The operation of short-term rentals in Killeen became lawful on Tuesday after City Council members adopted an ordinance taxing and regulating them — with one exception.
“I’ve received a ton of emails from the majority of the people speaking against the density requirement,” Councilman Ramon Alvarez said. “I see the concerns on both sides. I think, in this case, what makes the most sense is to not have that ... 200-foot rule, initially.”
That part of the ordinance — Section 31-954 — was removed.
“Beginning one year from the effective date of the ordinance from which this article is derived, a short-term rental shall not be located within two hundred 200 feet of another permitted short-term rental,” the provision shows. “Such measurement shall be along the property lines of the street fronts and from front door to front door, and in direct line across intersections. For two-family or multi-family dwellings including three-plexes, four-plexes or apartments, the number of short-term rentals shall not exceed two dwelling units per two-family or multi-family building.”
‘Against this ideal’
One of seven people to speak on the ordinance, Leo Gukeisen, a Planning and Zoning Commission member, said he voted against recommending approval of the ordinance that requires owners of short-term rentals to pay hotel occupancy taxes.
“I did vote against this idea,” he said. “You have brought up ... the 200-foot (requirement). What gives this body the authority to tell a person what they can and cannot do with their property? What is the procedure if someone doesn’t want this Airbnb next to them? Different people coming in every month doing whatever?”
During the March 6 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Randy Ploeckelmann also voting against approval.
“Commissioner Gukeisen noted concerns regarding allowing the operation of a business in a residential area,” according to a city report. “He also noted that he does not support establishing additional taxes, fees, and/or regulations. Commissioner Ploeckelmann expressed concerns regarding the impact of the proposed ordinance on the residential character of existing neighborhoods.”
The zoning ordinance requires owners of short-term rentals, such as those operated as Airbnb properties and vacation homes, to register them and pass annual inspections. It would also allow the city to collect hotel occupancy taxes on the rentals.
“As you may be aware, we learned there are 400-plus short-term rentals all across the city of Killeen now,” Edwin Revell said during a workshop last week. “Really, right now, (they’re) unregulated and they’re not paying hotel occupancy tax. We’ve estimated — and these are pretty firm numbers that have been confirmed by our finance department — that’s an annual revenue loss of $700,000 and lost HOT (revenue).”
Revell is the city’s executive director of development services.
Killeen rentals are identified by using data from AIRDNA.
“(It) shows 412 active rental properties and receives their data directly from Airbnb and Vrbo,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said in an email last week. “This does not include STRs on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, etc. Data from AIRDNA was backed up by Avenu, our vendor responsible for collecting hotel occupancy taxes.”
An analysis by Avenu shows that 443 properties are listed across multiple sites.
“The analysis also provided the average rate per night, occupancy rate and annual gross revenue,” Ford said. “The revenue loss is calculated by using an average of $123 rate per night at 50% occupancy rate.”
How hotel tax works
Hotel occupancy tax revenue for the current fiscal year is projected at $2.1 million.
Texas law requires hotel and motel owners, operators or managers to collect state hotel occupancy taxes from those who rent rooms or space for at least $15 each day. That also applies those who own bed and breakfasts, condominiums, apartments and houses.
According to the state comptroller’s website, local hotel taxes also must be collected on “sleeping rooms costing $2 or more each day.” Property management companies, online travel companies and other third-party rental companies may also collect the tax. In Killeen, the rate is 7%.
“At one point, I had three short-term rentals here in the city of Killeen,” Carlos Pineda said on Tuesday. “The people that we had staying in them were family members (here) to visit their soldiers (and) folks coming to work on Fort Hood. A lot of folks are here for a purpose. I’m fine with paying hotel taxes. Just don’t take away our source of income.”
As he did on April 4, Revell said that the owners of short-term rentals are not required to immediately comply with the ordinance.
“In the proposed ordinance, Section 31-954 ... says beginning one year from the effective date of the ordinance, and then it goes on to say basically the 200-foot distance would apply one year from the effective date of the ordinance,” he said. “Please do note the effective date of the ordinance being proposed is Oct. 1.”
The ordinance “includes an annual registration requirement and also includes that an annual inspection has to be passed,” Revell has said. “(It) establishes spacing requirements such that we don’t have too many, too close. That spacing requirement would be 200 feet between short-term rentals.”
According to a staff report, Chapter 31 of the city’s code of ordinances provides that “where a single-family dwelling unit is rented, all adult residents must jointly occupy the entire premises, under a single written lease, for a period of at least (30) consecutive days.”
‘A lot of responsibility’
Several council members offered their feedback after Riakos Adams made a motion to adopt the ordinance without the density restrictions.
“Airbnb, I’ve seen a lot of them and they do bring with that a lot of responsibility,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “You have to maintain it better than most. I received a lot of emails from everybody (about) density. Looks like they were speaking against this ordinance but what we’re trying to do is legalize it here in our city. I just want to make sure you guys understand that.”
Owners who fail to register their short-term rentals under the new ordinance may be fined $2,000 a day.
In April 2022, Leslie Hinkle, then the city’s executive director of community services, said that at least 200 short-term rentals were operating in Killeen, not including those on Craiglist or Facebook Marketplace, and that none of the owners were paying hotel occupancy taxes — a loss of about $194,688 in revenue for the city at the time.
Single-family zoning
Michael Boyd asked for clarification on “the rationale” for including a density requirement in the ordinance.
“I think the basic question comes down to: What does single-family zoning mean?” he said. “Single-family was supposed to be for single-family and not for running a business. This is one of the most permissive ordinances that I’ve seen. There are those that have tried to say it’s a business and it’s not a compatible home-based business and it’s not allowed, which is honestly where we’re at right now. But the idea behind that was to try to keep single-family neighborhoods single-family and not turn into neighborhoods full of Airbnbs.”
Boyd said he believes the ordinance is “appropriate” as staff proposed it.
“There’s a reason local government has to put controls in place, and this is one of those situations where it’s necessary.”
Nina Cobb, Segarra, Jessica Gonzales and Adams voted to adopt the ordinance without the density restriction. Boyd and Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson voted against it.
Christine Evans said she works for the city of Austin’s code enforcement officers.
“But I live in Killeen,” she said. “As you know, Austin is big. We have 11,000 active short-term rentals with only 2,000 that are legally licensed and permitted. it is a big problem. I hope we can regulate it but right now, in the city of Austin, we can’t even regulate it. We have six code inspectors just for short-term rentals and we cannot enforce due to a current lawsuit.”
The Harker Heights City Council in January adopted a similar ordinance to the one Killeen City Council members adopted on Tuesday.
It impacts around 60 short-term rentals that were operating without being registered and paying hotel occupancy taxes.
Under state law, hotel occupancy tax revenue may only be spent on activities and programs that promote tourism and overnight visits.
State lawmakers have filed several bills that would remove or limit cities’ authority to regulate the short-term rental industry, including House Bill 2665 authored by Rep. Gary Gates (R-Richmond).
That measure would prohibit municipalities and counties from adopting any ordinance regulating the rentals beyond requiring registration and collecting hotel occupancy taxes, including outright prohibiting using properties as short-term rentals.
