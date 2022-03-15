Organizers from Killeen Public Library brought a wide variety of board games, puzzles, cards, dominoes and other items to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Tuesday.
The event was aimed as a “fun day” for area families on the same day that Fort Hood conducted a planned power outage training exercise.
“We all remember childhood games fondly,” Killeen Library Director Deanna Frazee said. “We thought the event might bring back some memories for others. Or, even give some a chance to learn a new game or two.”
Frazee and other staff members were on hand to coordinate activities and offer assistance to attendees. Walter Moczygemba and Sai Atuatasi from the main city library on Church Street challenged each other over a Chinese Checkers board. Katie Loucks, Madelyne Frech and Kaitlin McKillip poured over a puzzle which gave the trio something to ponder while waiting for participants to arrive.
“The library also sponsors game day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday,” said Frazee. “And, we have story time for kids from 10:30 to 11:15 every Wednesday and Thursday and from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. There is a special Story Time in Spanish from 11 to 11:15 a.m. every Saturday.”
