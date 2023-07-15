The Killeen Public Library hosted its weekly Children’s Mini-Maker Morning event Saturday, this time including a different craft.
The Children’s Mini-Maker Morning event allowed attendees to decorate their own flower pots, with fabrics, buttons, string and much more.
Every Saturday, the Killeen Main Library on Church Street provides activities surrounding arts and crafts for the children in the area.
“Each week we do a different art project or craft and we just change it every Saturday.“ Heather Loudin, clerk for the Main Library, said Saturday. “People can come in and out as they want to and give it a try.”
Attendees at the event were very excited, with a few of the families having participated in the library’s events before.
Everyone is allowed to show up to the events as long as they bring a child along.
Kira Paden, guardian and attendee of the event with 2-year-old Luna Herrera, said, “We like to color and do craft time. It’s nice to get out of the house and do it, rather than doing it at home.We get to meet new people in the community and we love the library.”
The library was filled with laughter, concentration from parents and sticky fingers from the glue.
The library also hosts scavenger hunts, STEAM Time specials, children’s block parties and more.
All Killeen library events are free to the public.
