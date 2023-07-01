Summer reading-magician.jpg

A magician was present on June 22, at the Killeen library, he performed many tricks for people of all ages.

 Courtesy Photo

The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Summer Reading Club that welcomes all ages and groups of people, according to a city news release.

The club started with fun performances every Thursday in June; it will be continuing through July.

