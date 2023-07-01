The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Summer Reading Club that welcomes all ages and groups of people, according to a city news release.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Summer Reading Club that welcomes all ages and groups of people, according to a city news release.
The club started with fun performances every Thursday in June; it will be continuing through July.
The performances will be held at the Killeen Arts & Activity Center, 801 N. Fourth St., from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Performing Arts Auditorium.
The schedule of the performers are below:
July 6: Daniel Benes’ Science Show
July 13: Elizabeth Kahura, African Tales
July 20: A Pair of Pirates Music Group
July 27: Austin Reptile Service Show
There will be other events and activities outside of these performers at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. and the Copper Mountain branch library, 300 South W.S. Young Drive.
For details on what’s offered at the locations and more throughout the month, go to www.KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries or visit the libraries in person.
