The City of Killeen Library is providing another opportunity to erase your overdue fees.
“From now through Dec. 22, citizens have the opportunity to bring something from a list of about two dozen items to one of the two Killeen public libraries. The list of acceptable items includes blankets, pet food, pet shampoo, toys, collars, leashes, bowls and wipes, among others,” said Janelle Ford, executive director of communications.
The library provides the opportunity annually as a way for residents to reset their account balance with the Killeen library.
Ford noted that this program does not apply to items for which a Municipal Court summons has been issued, nor lost or damaged items.
