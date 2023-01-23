International Lego Day is Saturday, Jan. 28 and the Killeen’s Main Library and Copper Mountain Branch Library will be celebrating at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature piles of Lego bricks and fun challenges.
The conference center is located at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Texas Lego all-stars, the Texas Brick Railroad, will have a display of trains and there will be other displays and bricks available for everyone to create with. Admission is free and all ages are invited to join in to see what they can create with Lego.
According to the website thereisadayforthat.com, Lego blocks originated in the workshop of Ole Kirk Christiansen, who started producing wood toys in 1932 in Billund, Denmark. A few years later he officially named the company LEGO – after the Danish phrase “leg godt”, meaning play well.
International LEGO Day — January 28 — marks the day when Godtfred Kirk Christiansen (Ole’s son) submitted the patent for the original LEGO bricks in 1958. They were the first of their kind with a sophisticated interlocking system that creates bigger and stronger building projects.
Not only did Godtfred patent the individual brick, but also the concept of the bricks being used as an interdependent, interlocking building system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.