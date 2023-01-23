Lego Day

Designed by Ed Frazee of Killeen, this gigantic castle made of Lego bricks stands four feet tall and four feet wide and is open on both sides. It was on display last fall at the "Bricks Killeen" Lego event. The Killeen Public Library will host another Lego event, International Lego Day, on Jan. 24 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

International Lego Day is Saturday, Jan. 28 and the Killeen’s Main Library and Copper Mountain Branch Library will be celebrating at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature piles of Lego bricks and fun challenges.

The conference center is located at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.

