Killeen city officials have lifted three separate boil-water notices that were issued late last week, effective immediately, according to a news release from the city.
Two of the three were caused by broken water lines.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 12, 2023 @ 1:41 pm
Killeen city officials have lifted three separate boil-water notices that were issued late last week, effective immediately, according to a news release from the city.
Two of the three were caused by broken water lines.
Those boil-water notices affected the following areas:
1807-2015 Elkins Ave.
1701-1710 N. Gray St.
The other boil-water notice was because of a water valve replacement.
Affected areas were:
601-619 S. 10th St.
501-610 Odom Drive
501-514 Lee Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.