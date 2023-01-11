Killeen residents in the city’s “Middle Pressure Plane” are no longer required to boil their water for consumption. The city of Killeen announced Wednesday afternoon that repairs had been made after a private contractor hit and broke a “major transmission main” Monday.
“Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services are restored,” the city said.
The area affected is bounded by Fort Hood Street on the west, W. S. Young Drive on the east, Interstate 14 on the south and Hallmark Avenue and Zephyr Road on the north. That area includes older Killeen neighborhoods and hundreds of businesses including restaurants and coffee shops.
It is the second time in less than a month that the Middle Pressure Plane has been under a boil-water notice.
On Dec. 19, Ervin Cable Construction bored into an 8-inch water main where it ties into the 16-inch transmission main that provides water to the entire middle pressure plane. That boil order lasted two days.
On Monday, Ervin Cable Construction hit another water pipe, causing the same issue, city officials said.
