Killeen's "Middle Pressure Plane," which includes thousands of residents and hundreds of businesses, was under a boil-water notice this week.

Killeen residents in the city’s “Middle Pressure Plane” are no longer required to boil their water for consumption. The city of Killeen announced Wednesday afternoon that repairs had been made after a private contractor hit and broke a “major transmission main” Monday.

“Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services are restored,” the city said.

