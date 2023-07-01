A boil-water notice was lifted for multiple Killeen properties on Saturday, according to a news release from the city.
The addresses affected are as follows:
The addresses affected are as follows:
The notice was initially issued due to a damaged water tap on Wednesday. Water crews isolated the water main and remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored.
Water quality samples were taken the following morning with results showing that no contamination occurred.
