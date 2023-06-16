The city of Killeen lifted a boil-water notice for multiple properties on 10 streets in north Killeen Friday night.
The effected properties are located at:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The city of Killeen lifted a boil-water notice for multiple properties on 10 streets in north Killeen Friday night.
The effected properties are located at:
The boil-water notice was issued Wednesday as a result of the Public Works Department installing new water valves in the area. Workers had to isolate the water main to finish the installation and repairs.
Water quality samples were taken Thursday, with no contamination showing.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.