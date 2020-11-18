The city of Killeen lifted a boil water notice this evening for multiple properties along Coach Drive.
According to a news release issued by the city, "A boil water notice effective November 16, 2020 for properties located at 2402 to 2508 Coach Drive is lifted effective immediately."
Repairs being conducted on a water main temporarily interrupted service, necessitating the order. Service has been restored, and water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling.
