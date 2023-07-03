A boil-water notice that was issued on Thursday in Killeen has been lifted as of Monday.
The notice was for multiple properties on Garrison Avenue and North 10th Street in Killeen
“Due to a broken water valve, water crews isolated the water main,” the release said. “Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored.”
The properties listed are: 415 to 418 Garrison Ave.; and 1101, 1015, 1013 N. 10th St.
