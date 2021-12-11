A boil-water notice issued Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. for Killeen properties located at 1507 to 1610 N. Gray Street, as well as 205 Hoover Avenue and 208 Anderson Avenue, was lifted Friday evening, city officials said.
Crews replaced a fire hydrant and needed to isolate the water main to complete the project. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were completed and water services are restored. Water quality samples were taken the following morning, showing no contamination occurred.
