Residents on Poage Avenue are no longer being asked to boil their water prior to consumption, according to the city of Killeen.
Officials announced Thursday evening that the notice had been lifted.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Residents on Poage Avenue are no longer being asked to boil their water prior to consumption, according to the city of Killeen.
Officials announced Thursday evening that the notice had been lifted.
The boil-water noticed, which had been put into place on Tuesday due to a water pipe break, affected residents from 2202 to 2312 Poage Avenue.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.