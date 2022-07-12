Some Killeen residents no longer need to boil their water for consumption after the city lifted a notice that had been in effect since Thursday.
The notice was due to a valve replacement and affected properties at 2709-2710 Cunningham Road, and properties from 3100 to 3806 East Central Texas Expressway, the city announced in a release.
