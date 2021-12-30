The city of Killeen lifted boil-water notices for portions of R A Ambercrombie Drive, Charisse Street and Zephyr Road this Thursday morning.
The areas of 703-807 Rev A Ambercrombie Drive and 1101-1210 Charisse Drive were under the boil-water notice.
“Due to a break in the water line, water crews had to isolate the water main. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services restored. Water quality samples were taken the following day showing no contamination occurred,” city officials said in a release.
The a boil-water notice for numerous properties on Zephyr Road was lifted as well.
The properties on Zephyr Road was also affected by the break in the water line that affected both R A Ambercrombie Drive and Charisse Street. City of Killeen officials said that water quality samples showed no contamination for that area, as well.
