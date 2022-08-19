City officials rescinded a boil-water notice for multiple properties in north Killeen late Friday night, according to a press release issued by the city.
The following addresses are no longer under a boil-water notice:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 9:56 pm
City officials rescinded a boil-water notice for multiple properties in north Killeen late Friday night, according to a press release issued by the city.
The following addresses are no longer under a boil-water notice:
The initial boil-water notice was posted Monday shortly after 6 p.m. after a private contractor working in the area hit part of the public water line. Water quality samples were taken Tuesday with results showing that no contamination occurred, according to the release.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.