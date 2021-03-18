Residents on Chico Court in Killeen are no longer required to boil their water.
A boil-water notice had previously been for properties located at 1301 to 1405 Chico Court.
A water line broke, prompting the order.
“Service has been restored, and water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling,” the city said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.