A boil-water order for properties on the 2700 block Benchmark Trail in Killeen has been lifted, city officials announced Friday morning.
The boil-water notice was issued Tuesday.
“Water crew needed to isolate the water main for repairs due to a contractor hitting the water main. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were completed and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken on 08/31/2022 with results showing that no contamination occurred,” Killeen officials said in a statement.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
