City officials lifted a boil-water order Friday morning for several downtown Killeen addresses.
After a water pipe break on Tuesday, the following addresses were under the temporary boil-water order:
“Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored,” the city announced in the release on Friday. “Water quality samples were taken the following morning with results showing that no contamination occurred.”
