Two Killeen boil-water notices have been rescinded, according to city officials late Friday evening.
The notices for properties between 2900-3013 Cypress Drive as well as the one for 3504 E. Central Texas Expressway and 3602 E. Central Texas Expressway were lifted after water samples revealed no contaminants.
