It is no longer necessary to boil water for two affected areas of Killeen, city officials announced Saturday morning.
The boil-water notices for the following areas have been lifted: 3400-3414 Victoria Circle; 902 W. Central Texas Expressway; and the 1200 to 1500 blocks of South Fort Hood Street.
