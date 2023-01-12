A community event involving free liquor tasting and free craft beer tasting is scheduled for Saturday evening.
The Cen Tex Vet Spirits Fest is expected to take place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Phantom Warrior Brewing Company, 400 Cheyene Drive in Killeen. It will be hosted Phantom Wholesale Liquors.
Saturday’s event includes free liquor tasting, free craft beer tasting, free games, music, door prizes, snacks and other food and beverage vendors. The event is open to everyone, but the alcohol tasting is limited to those aged 21 and up.
The event will also showcase new liquor created by veteran-owned stills.
Phantom Wholesale Liquors was founded in 2021 by retired Staff Sgt. Tim Ferch and retired Sgt. 1st Class John Valentine III.
It became the first distributor with a permit in Killeen.
The veteran-owned wholesaler carries and distributes veteran-owned liquors as a way of giving back to those who served the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.