Killeen looking for new library security guard

The City of Killeen is looking for a security firm, possibly a new one, to keep the Killeen Public Library safe for both library patrons and employees.
Until Oct. 27, the city will receive bids from bids from qualified firms for security guard services at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave.
“Security expenses are expected to exceed $50,000 in this new fiscal year, so our financial policies require bid solicitation,” said Deanna Frazee, Killeen’s director of Library Services, by email. “This is a routine action. The current firm is invited to submit a bid for this service.”
Frazee added that the security contract mandates that a guard be in place during all hours staff is present, which includes while the library is open to the public.
“American Paratus, the current vendor, was paid $51,290.84 during Fiscal Year 2019-2020,” Frazee said. “It is important to note that their services were greatly reduced while libraries were closed due to COVID restrictions.”
Frazee notes that the library uses armed guards at the suggestion of Killeen Police Department, and the guards consult with library management before addressing any issues that are not an immediate or unusual problem.
“For example, if someone is talking loudly on the phone as they walk out of the restroom, the guard might remind them to that they need to be quieter,” Frazee said. “But if the patron appears to be stressed or is exhibiting unusual behavior, the guard will consult with the management staff to determine how to best address the situation. Our staff often addresses the issue with the security guard staying in the background if we believe there is a mental health issue, and this has been effective.
“The current security firm has a site supervisor who makes sure all guards are getting consistent information and that they are properly logging information from their shifts. We expect to continue the same pattern with whichever firm is selected in this bidding process.”
Frazee said it is important to note that this is a typical service used by public libraries.
“It allows library staff to focus on their jobs while the security guard handles general behavioral issues,” she said.
