Villaronga 3.jpg

The city of Killeen recently honored former mayor and associate municipal court judge Raul Villaronga by renaming the municipal court building after him.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

City officials are seeking volunteers to help staff the Killeen Municipal Court, according to a news release this week.

Volunteers are asked to commit to at least one three-hour shift per week. The court is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.