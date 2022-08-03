City officials are seeking volunteers to help staff the Killeen Municipal Court, according to a news release this week.
Volunteers are asked to commit to at least one three-hour shift per week. The court is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Volunteers will be asked to make and answer phone calls, direct defendants to the correct location and provide basic information.
Training is available, and the court asks that volunteers are able to use a telephone and copy machine, have working knowledge of basic office equipment and be able to effectively communicate with the public through written and verbal communication. All communication will be via phone, not in person.
A background check is required for volunteers and bilingual volunteers are welcome. All volunteers must be at least 18 years old and have the ability to maintain confidential information.
Transportation is available from the Lions Club Park Senior Center to the court building, 200 E. Ave. D. A record of volunteer hours will be kept, and letters of recommendation are available.
