As the Killeen city council wraps up its budget cycle, the city looks towards the future.
For city staff such as Director of Budget Miranda Drake and Executive Director of Finance Jonathan Locke, this budget cycle in particular is an opportunity to meet the city’s “endless needs.”
This year is special, as the American Rescue Plan Act — a $1.9 trillion bill passed by Congress in March in response to coronavirus impacts — has enabled municipalities across the country to reinvest in their cities. Through the act, Killeen received some $29.1 million in federal relief, which could be used for nearly everything but road repairs. The act presented a unique opportunity, Locke said Thursday, to enable the city to get a jump start on projects that might have otherwise taken years to begin.
Current projects
Several projects are slated for completion by December, including a new corporate hangar and air conditioning unit for the airport. According to Locke, the two projects alone cost roughly $10.4 million. The airport isn’t done, however, as it plans to continue expansion a slew of new improvements over the next few years, including the creation of another corporate hangar and rehabilitation of one of the airport’s run- and taxiways.
The projects will largely be funded through a series of grants, including the federal Airport Improvement Program grant, which accounts for over $15 million in identified funding. Another significant source of income for the program is the Military Airport Program grant, which provides over $3.3 million.
Killeen is also eagerly awaiting the delivery of five fire engines, the $5.9 million cost of which was partially funded through tax notes.
Moving forward, the city is projected to begin work on the following projects once council grants approval.
Bunny Trail
The $650,000 Bunny Trail drainage improvement project is expected to begin in conjunction with a partner sidewalk project, as well as street reconstruction, which will likely be funded through the street maintenance fee fund.
“It’s very important that we coordinate projects that affect the same area,” Locke said. “We don’t want to build out Bunny Trail just to tear it up again when we start the drainage project.”
Parks
It’s been a long road for Killeen’s parks, but after months of planning and a $127,000 update to the parks master plan, the city approved around $4.7 million to begin work on the city’s parks via American Rescue Plan funding. However, not all of the proposed projects were approved, as Condor Park’s renovation was reduced to $2 million from its original $2.7 million.
The approval included additions to Steward, Long Branch and Phyllis parks. It remains to be seen how the city will move forward, and whether it will seek alternative funding mechanisms to fully complete those projects.
Councilman Michael Boyd campaigned heavily on the restoration and improvement of Killeen’s parks, and fought to secure complete funding for the parks projects.
“In alignment with our Parks Masterplan, staff provided the City Council with (eligible) park project recommendations to consider completing with ARPA funds. Residents can look forward to much-needed improvements to our legacy parks to include Long Branch Park, Condor Park and Stewart Park,” Boyd said in response to a request for statement from the Herald. “Concerning District 4, our two parks; Maxdale Park & Iduma Neighborhood Park, are currently being evaluated for improvements to become more ‘complete parks.’ I am actively advocating for the establishment of additional parks in District 4. This discussion will likely come before the City Council for consideration in the near future,”
Drainage
Leading the way into the city’s water infrastructure is its plan to hire a firm to complete a new drainage master plan. According to the city documentation regarding its Capital Improvement Plans, the last drainage master plan was completed in 2005, with “minor updates” completed in 2012.
The new master plan will cost roughly $300,000, to be undertaken in 2023.
The city also expects to address some of the “low water crossing” areas in Killeen via $1.1 million in contracting. City staff identified six priority locations out of 19 that will be adressed by 2026, after a full 24 months of planning and construction.
Facility upgrades
Projects scheduled to start this year are the $12 million fire department’s Emergency Operations Center, a $5.5 million senior center expansion to the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, and multiple American Disabilities Act requirement fulfilment projects. Notably, city staff have not yet identified funding for $1.3 million in fulfillment projects. The city has until June 2023 to complete ADA upgrades to its facilities.
The city has several large-scale projects in the works, however, with the potential construction of three new fire stations, at the cost of $19 million. City staff has not yet identified funding for these projects, whose design phase is scheduled to begin in 2023. The fire department is also scheduled for a remodel of fire station No. 5 in 2023.
City officials had previously determined, after an assessment, that the Bob Gilmore Senior Center could no longer be used due to structural issues. To provide Killeen seniors with a facility on the north side of town, the city is spending about $5.5 million to to expand the community center by adding the senior center directly to it. The funds are coming from the current year’s city budget and the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget.
The proposed renovation would add about 18,000 square feet of space and provide facilities and programs formerly offered, as well as additional ones, by the Bob Gilmore Senior Center, which was located adjacent to the community center at Veterans Memorial Boulevard and W.S. Young Drive.
Some of the newest additions to the center would be a billiards room and an aerobics room.
A design for the senior center was approved in January in a 5-1 vote, with Councilwoman Mellisa Brown not in favor. The city voted to enter into professional services with Randall Scott Architects, Inc., for the renovation of the Rosa Hereford Community Center.
A long-running discussion has gone on between the city and residents regarding the importance of space for seniors and youth. Some have argued that each group deserves their own separate facility.
Some say the concept of a conjoined senior center and youth center just means another community center, a point argued by Brown back in January, who explained before the vote that both seniors and non-seniors in Killeen deserve their own facility, and suggested using funds for the design of a brand new senior facility.
Mental health
In American Rescue Plan funds, the city would like to set aside $500,000 for a mental health program for the police and fire departments. Each department would receive $250,000 for their respective program.
The Herald reached out to the city for comment and elaboration on the program. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the program is still being developed.
“Right now, the funds are earmarked, but it is going to take some time to develop a plan and program,” Kubinski said Thursday.
The fire chief said the project would be able to be discussed more at length but has reiterated that this is something that will take a month or two to fully develop.
During a discussion back in July, Police Chief Charles Kimble alongside the city’s Human Resource Director Eva Bark, discussed the matter of police retention.
Numerous council members, including Brown, asked about addressing mental health for first responders.
Bark mentioned that something in the budget would be presented addressing mental health concerns within the department.
The American Rescue Plan funding designated for the proposed program is evidence of that plan.
Street reconstruction
The city is expected to approve a $24 million bond which, along with an increase to the street maintenance fee from $1.70 to $10 per month, is projected to generate up to $158 million over a 24-year period.
The bond will allow the city to get a jump start on its street reconstruction, which, according to Locke, will equate to some four major streets over the next few years.
City staff identified eight streets most in need of reconstruction, which are Gilmer, Willow Springs, Bunny Trail, Watercrest, Zephyr, Bacon Ranch, Bemuda and Rancier. In total, the city will require $64 million to complete all of these priority projects. And considering that the city has stated it is only capable of handling around $20 million a year worth of reconstruction without outsourcing, it may be take around five years before the city is able to address full reconstruction.
Technology
The city is also exploring options to upgrade “legacy applications” and replace network infrastructure, to the tune of a little over $2.2 million. The infrastructure upgrades would begin in 2023, with additional improvements being made each successive year until 2026.
Next steps
The city will hold a public budget hearing Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. A formal vote on the budget is not expected to take place until Sept. 14, where it may hold a third public hearing, set the tax rate and adopt the FY 2022 budget.
