The sight in the food court of the Killeen Mall Saturday was colorful. Around the food court, dozens of kids were adorned in tiaras and masks colored purple, green and gold for Mardi Gras, which is Tuesday.
The kids were there for the mall’s monthly event called Kids World. During Saturday’s event, the mall gave kids a bag with a craft, coloring pictures, and either a tiara or mask.
“I think this was a nice event,” said Editha Steanhouse. “It’s something nice for the kids to do.”
Steanhouse came with her two grandsons. She said the best part of Kids World is the fact that it is free.
Killeen resident Allyson Phinney said her 6-year-old son Kylun Phinney really liked the event.
“(It) gets the kids back involved,” Phinney said.
Anthony Cruz of Fort Hood said Saturday was the first time he and his wife had brought their four kids.
“I think they did a good job trying to bring something for the children and families,” he said.
Cruz said he intends to come back to the Kids World event.
Kids could enter to win a costume contest in which a boy and girl were named the winners. The prize was a certificate and tickets to Lunar Golf in the mall.
Four prizes were also awarded in a raffle-style drawing.
The mall hosts Kids World on the fourth Saturday of every month at various locations in the mall. Follow the mall’s Facebook page for information on upcoming Kids World events.
