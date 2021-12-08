The Killeen Mall will be open for holiday shoppers Wednesday following a shooting that injured one Tuesday evening.
The Killeen Mall management office confirmed Wednesday morning the shopping center would be open regular hours today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
At 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, Killeen police received a call about a shots disturbance at the Killeen Mall which was then upgraded to an active shooter situation. Multiple area police departments responded to the scene Tuesday to assist Killeen police. One shooting victim, police said, was airlifted Tuesday night to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.
The shooting victim was shot multiple times but was in stable condition as of Tuesday evening, police said.
"He’s conscious and breathing," Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said during a news conference Tuesday evening of the shooting victim.
Killeen police said they finished clearing the scene and the on-the-scene investigation at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Police are still searching for the shooting suspect as of Wednesday morning. Kimble asked the public if they have any information about the shooting, or any video of the shooting to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.
The Herald is awaiting answers from mall management about mall security Wednesday morning.
