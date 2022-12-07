A year has passed since 10 shots rang out at the Killeen Mall, causing chaos and forcing people to shelter in place for hours as police worked to find the alleged assailant.
As of Tuesday, no arrests have been announced, but police are still investigating the incident.
Around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2021, police responded to the mall — which was filled with Christmas shoppers, employees and Santa Claus — after calls of shots fired.
When police arrived, they found one man who was shot multiple times inside one of the stores in the mall.
The man, an employee of Finish Line, an athletic retail store, was taken by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he was treated in stable condition and survived.
A year after the unidentified man walked through the mall, fired a handgun and escaped, police don’t appear any closer to catching the person responsible.
“We know that there is someone out there with information that will help with the case,” Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart said in an email to the Herald Tuesday. “We urge anyone with such information to contact the police department at 254-501-8830 and ask to speak with CID or contact Crimestoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.”
The suspect — described by police as a 6-foot-tall, medium build, white man last seen wearing a white beanie, a white mask, white gloves, and dark colored clothing — remains at large as KPD continues to investigate.
In January, police confirmed they believed the shooting to be a “targeted incident,” but little has been said since.
On Tuesday, Gearhart confirmed KPD has an increased presence at retail centers throughout the city this shopping season.
“We have increased patrols in all high-traffic shopping areas for Christmas shopping season,” Gearhart said.
Residents are urged to call police if anything looks amiss.
“Random violent crime is quite rare, but crime can occur any place where large groups of people gather and targets of opportunity are present,” Gearhart said. “We urge people to enjoy the season, but be vigilant about locking their doors, not leaving valuables in plain sight, and maintaining awareness of their surroundings.”
