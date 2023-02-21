Police say a frozen treats shop in Killeen was burglarized, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police responded to a call that Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, 4300 Clear Creek Road, Suite 100, had been broken into around 12:45 a.m. on Thusday, the affidavit said.
The owner of the business called police to say she had seen someone on camera at the door of the business. The man, later identified as Jaevin John Hobson Quidachay, was said to have been wearing a gray hoodie with a medical facemask, police said in the affidavit.
The caller told police the door had been shattered and saw the man exit the store.
Police said in the affidavit that the responding officer saw the door had been shattered.
“Inside the business, (the) officer ... observed the front cash registers were setting on the floor. In the back area, he saw three empty cash drawers sitting on a safe,” the affidavit read.
When the officer alerted other officers of the man’s description, one saw a man fitting the bill by a nearby fast-food restaurant.
“Other officers who observed the store security video identified the suspect as the person who had entered the victim’s business,” the affidavit read.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Nicola James arraigned Quidachay on a charge of burglary of a building. She set his bond at $20,000.
Also arraigned by James on unrelated charges were:
- Marcus Jeremy Ryan on charges of theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His total bond was set at $55,000.
- Ta’Nautica Kalasia Coles on a charge of assault EMS personnel providing services. Her bond was set at $25,000.
- Jacob Ryan Morris on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. His bond was set at $20,000.
- Freddie Curry on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration. His bond was set at $20,000.
- Carissa Carol Scott on a charge of abandon or endanger a child with intent to return. Her bond was set at $20,000.
- Christopher Aedelle Lawrence on a charge of sexual assault of a child. His bond was set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.