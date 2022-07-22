A Killeen man has been arraigned after being accused of discharging a firearm during a dispute with another in Harker Heights.
On Wednesday, Harker Heights police officers went to a residence in the city for a report of shots fired and saw a man who matched the description of someone standing near a vehicle with a female, according to a police affidavit.
According to police, who met with the male victim, a man identified as 40-year-old Killeen resident Christopher Gerard Johnson entered a room he was in and confronted him multiple times about a broken vehicle. A physical altercation ensued, and Johnson struck the man three to four times before the man returned the punches.
A female relative of the man tried to break up the fight. Later, the man told police that Johnson held a firearm to his head, police said in the affidavit.
The man told police that the gun went off and he felt a burning sensation. Police saw a bullet hole going through the arm of the couch and into the wall behind it.
Johnson told police the man had reached for his firearms.
The woman told police that she did not know if the firearm discharged, according to the affidavit.
Officers swabbed the man’s hands for gun residue, but Johnson did not consent to his hands being swabbed, according to police.
Shortly after arriving to the Harker Heights residence, police detained Johnson. He admitted to possessing two firearms, police said. Officers retrieved a firearm from each hip of Johnson, according to the affidavit.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Johnson Friday on a charge of aggravated assault threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He set Johnson’s bond at $100,000.
Also arraigned by Cooke in unrelated cases on Friday were:
Aliyah Nicole Ledoux on a charge of assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation (strangulation/choking).
Christopher Michael Bukszpan on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Lori Michelle Cummins on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
