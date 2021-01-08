A Killeen woman accused a man of strangling her with a pillow, and now that man has been charged.
Killeen police responded to a call for a disturbance around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Root Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman told officers that a man, identified as Ramon Rangamar Odoshi, came home from a friend’s house, and an argument ensued.
At some point, police say she told them that Odoshi covered her face with a pillow from their sofa, preventing her from breathing.
The woman told police she was afraid for her life, pushed Odoshi away and called for help, the affidavit said.
When police arrived, Odoshi said they only argued, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Odoshi Friday on a charge of assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation (strangulation). He set his bond at $50,000.
