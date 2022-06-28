A man was arraigned Tuesday after being arrested on suspicion of strangling a woman at a Killeen residence.
On Sunday, Killeen police were dispatched to Belo Drive in Killeen following a report of an assault. Once there, officers spoke to a woman who said that Kynyquys Bryant had assaulted her by choking her with his hands.
The woman told police that she and Bryant had gotten into an argument, which became physical when he threw her off the bed by flipping the mattress over.
Bryant then grabbed the woman by her arm and grabbed onto her hair and would not let go. When the woman slapped Bryant, he then grabbed her by the throat and began to strangle her, the affidavit stated.
The woman told police that she could not breathe.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke placed a $50,000 bail on Bryant.
In an unrelated arraignment, Cooke placed a $50,000 bail on Deandre Westfield Sr. on a charge of unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
