A Killeen man told police he had an argument with a woman and knew she was pregnant but denied striking her as he is accused of doing, according to a police affidavit.
On Tuesday, Killeen police responded to a residence on Twin Creek Drive for a call in reference to a domestic assault.
Killeen police officers spoke with the victim, who told them that a man, identified as Nicolas Glen Waterhouse, assaulted her after an argument. She told police he punched her in the back, causing pain and physical injury, police said in the affidavit.
The woman showed where she was punched, and an officer saw a “large bruise” on her shoulder blade. The woman told police she was six months pregnant and that Waterhouse knew that, the affidavit read.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Waterhouse on Wednesday on a charge of assault of a pregnant person. Johnson set his bond amount at $50,000.
