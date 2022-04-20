1. Yes. Teachers are overworked and in short supply. Support staff is hard to find as well.

2. Yes. Not sure about teachers, but hourly employees definitely need a big boost.

3. No. If the district keeps raising pay to keep staffers, it will have long-term consequences.

4.No. Just throwing money at educators won’t automatically solve the teacher shortage.

5. Unsure. Paying teachers and staff more is laudable, but is it sustainable?

