A Killeen man allegedly admitted to police that he pushed a woman but denied allegations that he pointed a weapon at her, police said in an affidavit.
On Sunday, Killeen police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance. A male caller told police that the man, later identified as Matthew Nathaniel Wooten, 48, was pointing a firearm at a woman and that she was on the ground not moving, police said in the affidavit.
When they arrived, officers said they heard arguing from the residence.
Police said the woman was hesitant to talk at first but later told them that “Wooten had hit her, that he caused her pain, that he strangled her to the point she lost her ability to breathe, and that he pointed a firearm at her threatening to kill her,” the affidavit said.
The male caller told police Wooten and the woman argued, and Wooten threatened to beat the woman. He told police that he saw Wooten point a loaded firearm at the woman and through the bathroom door “as if waiting for the victim to come out,” police said.
Officers said they observed a red mark on Wooten’s hand as well as bumps on the woman’s face and head and bruising to her neck area. Officers also recovered a firearm from the scene, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Wooten Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He set the bond amount at $100,000.
