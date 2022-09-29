A Killeen man reportedly inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl in January, prompting his arrest.
According to a Killeen Police Department affidavit, officers went to a Killeen residence after a report of indecency with a child.
An officer spoke with a man who said another man, identified as Jesse Felix Pocaigue Cruz, touched a juvenile female relative inappropriately, the affidavit read.
The teen was interviewed by a forensic interviewer at the Child Advocacy Center and said the inappropriate touching occurred during Christmas break of the 2021-2022 school year, the affidavit said.
The girl told the interviewer that the last time she was touched was Jan. 15. She reaffirmed her outcry of the touching on multiple occasions when she was taken to the hospital for an examination, police said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Cruz Thursday on a charge of indecency with a child — sexual contact. He set Cruz’s bond at $100,000.
