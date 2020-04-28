A Killeen man and a Killeen woman are in the Bell County Jail after being accused of assaulting a pregnant woman on Saturday.
Both face a bond of $250,000 on a charge of assault of pregnant person after being arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Monday.
On Saturday, Killeen police went to the 500 block of Bellaire Drive in Killeen after getting a call that an armed person forced a woman to strip naked in public and get into a white Nissan vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.
When police arrived, the woman was unclothed, crying and had blood on her body from multiple lacerations, police said in the affidavit.
A man, later identified as Benjamin Haskell Copeland, got out of the driver’s side, and police saw a black handgun on the driver’s side rear tire.
After running a check, police said the 41-year-old Copeland had a previous felony conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Another female, later identified as Martine Antrinette Randall, was also ordered out of the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Paramedics took the pregnant female to a hospital where she told police that Copeland and Randall took her to Dallas to “pimp her out,” the affidavit said.
She told police that on the way back, they beat her with a metal stick, an axe or hatchet and a gun. She also said that Copeland told her they were going to kill her near a Killeen convenience store, police said in the affidavit.
Inside the Nissan, police said they found “a metal cane wrapped with electrical tape with a pointed metal tip, a hatchet, and a ‘stun gun,’” the affidavit said.
The woman told police she was forced to take her clothes off after escaping the vehicle and running into a neighborhood. Copeland and Randall caught up with her. Police said they found a pink dress near the residence from which the 9-1-1 call originated, the affidavit said.
