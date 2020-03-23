A late-night fight turned into an arrest of one Killeen man last week, police said.
On March 19 around 3:30 a.m. authorities were called to the 1400 block of Van Zanten on a report of a domestic dispute.
A woman told police, according to reports, that her husband allegedly “pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.”
In the police report, the couple had “an argument and then went into separate rooms” before the incident.
The man, later identified as 23-year-old Roderick Brown, allegedly came back into the room and laid down beside her. When he was told by the woman “to go elsewhere,” he refused.
A fight between the two got physical before Brown grabbed the gun, according to police.
Brown was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Saturday and given the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $100,000 bond.
Brown was listed in the Bell County Jail website as of Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.