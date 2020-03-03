A Killeen man was discovered sleeping in his car at a hotel with a pipe in his lap, police say.
On Sunday, Killeen police went to the Econo Lodge at 606 E. Central Texas Expressway and saw a man who was later identified as Yarslee Runlone Clark, 27, in his vehicle with a pipe on his lap, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police took the pipe and saw a baggie with a crystal-like substance in the driver’s side door handle, the affidavit said.
After waking Clark, he was uncooperative with police, the affidavit said. He passively resisted arrest, police said in the affidavit.
Police tested the substance with a reliable field test, and the result was a positive indicator for methamphetamine. The substance weighed 0.7 grams, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Clark Monday on a charge of possession controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, according to jail records. As of Tuesday afternoon, Clark was in the Bell County Jail with a bond of $20,000.
Also arraigned by Cooke on Monday was Anthony Jorge Garza on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in an amount of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.