Killeen police seized more than 681 grams of marijuana — about 1.5 pounds — after a vehicle fled an attempted vehicle stop in Killeen on Tuesday.
The attempted traffic stop took place near the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Willow Springs Road, police said in an affidavit. While on a separate traffic stop, one officer observed an illegal left turn by a white 2016 Hyundai Sonata. The officer used hand signals and verbal commands to initiate the stop, the affidavit said.
Police said the vehicle, operated by a female with a male passenger, stopped briefly before rapidly fleeing the stop, according to the affidavit. Another officer spotted the vehicle turning onto Goodhue Drive and noted to the first officer that the male passenger was attempting to get out of the vehicle. When the first officer arrived, the vehicle was stopped in the middle of the roadway and the passenger, identified as Joshua Bernard Jones, was standing outside the vehicle.
When the officer approached, he saw “two large clear plastic bags” in the road that contained “a green leafy substance,” according to the affidavit.
Police held Jones at gunpoint when they observed him reaching into the passenger side window. The driver, identified as Daisy Arteaga Solis, got out and was ordered away from the vehicle, police said.
An officer went to the passenger side of the vehicle and smelled “the odor of marijuana” and saw residue scattered “all throughout the passenger side floorboard and front passenger seat,” the affidavit read.
Police also found a backpack, two guns, pills and a large amount of U.S. currency in the vehicle, police said.
When interviewing Solis at the Killeen jail, police said she stated she knew there was weed in the car, told police it was in the backpack and stated that the guns belonged to her and Jones. Solis told police she was not aware if anything was discarded from the vehicle or the location of the backpack, police said.
The suspected substance tested positive for THC and weighed 681.6 grams. The suspected marijuana has been sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety lab for further testing, police said.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Jones Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. He set the bond at $40,000. Johnson also arraigned Solis on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He set her bond at $30,000.
Also arraigned by Johnson Friday on unrelated charges were:
- Jeremiah Jacob Rodriguez on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. His bond was $20,000.
- Shaune Duane Bowen on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. His bond was $30,000.
- Akeed Habeeb on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was $40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.