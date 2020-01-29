A domestic assault in Killeen on Monday led to a man’s arrest.
On Monday, five Killeen police officers went to the 3100 block of Jason Cove in Killeen for a call of a domestic assault with a firearm, according to an arrest affidavit. Police did not specify at what time the incident took place.
Police said that when officers arrived, a woman told them that 25-year-old Jahloni Jamarie Matthews choked her and stopped her breathing for about 30 seconds.
The woman told police Matthews stopped because people came in and pulled him off of her.
Another woman gave a written statement that said she saw Matthews’ arm around the other woman’s neck, the affidavit said.
Both women told police that Matthews displayed a firearm when he left the residence.
One of the five officers saw a man matching Matthews’ description jumping fences on Jason Cove, police said.
Four officers detained Matthews. He told police he left a backpack in the backyard of a residence in the 3200 block of Jason Cove.
The fifth officer found the backpack and saw a firearm with a full magazine inside the backpack.
On Wednesday, Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters arraigned Matthews on a charge of assault family/household member by impede breath/circulation (strangulation/choking).
Peters set the bond at $200,000.
