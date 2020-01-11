mug

Michael David Olivas

 Courtesy | Bell County Jail

The driver in a fatal hit and run from Dec. 21 in Killeen has turned himself in, according to a Killeen Police Department news release. He is now being held at Bell County Jail.

Michael David Olivas, 30, was charged with accident causing death. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Olivas’ bond at $500,000, the release said.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.