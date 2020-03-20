A night of drinking led to the arrest of one Killeen man this week on a deadly conduct charge.
In the early morning hours of March 18 police were called to the 5000 block of Sorcerer Court in Killeen on a shooting report.
There, a teenage female told police, according to reports, that a male family member had been drinking the night before and “became violent with her brother by grabbing him by the neck.”
When asked to leave, the man, identified by police as 35-year-old Jesse Lee Mahin, left the residence; only to come back and “eventually fell asleep outside on the patio.”
When the teenager’s mother went to the porch to check on Mahin, this time with a gun for protection — things took a turn, according to police.
Allegedly Mahin grabbed the gun from the mother, aimed it and shot the gun.
Reports said the mother was hit in the leg and Mahin was hit on the foot. Police checked out both injuries, the arrest affidavit said.The reports added that after Mahin shot the gun, he laughed.
Authorities located the firearm between two blankets inside a bedroom.
Mahin was arrested that morning and was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on March 19 with one count of deadly conduct. Cooke gave Mahin a $50,000 bond.
As of Friday afternoon, Mahin was listed in the Bell County Jail website
