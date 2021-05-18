A Killeen man was arrested Sunday after police allegedly found drugs in his vehicle.
Steve Allen Rogers, 61, was booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
According to an arrest affidavit, a patrol officer pulled Rogers over after he observed an expired license plate on his car. The officer asked Rogers for an ID, but he did not have one.
A second officer who was speaking with Rogers saw a realistic BB gun on the floor of the vehicle, which was confirmed not to be a real firearm, according to the affidavit. Rogers refused to consent to a full search.
A K-9 unit was called and alerted to the vehicle. A search found a bag of a crystal-like substance, marijuana residue and other drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
A field test performed on the crystal substance confirmed it to be methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Police said the suspected substance weighed approximately 4.4 grams without packaging.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Rogers bond at $50,000.
In other arraignment cases Tuesday:
- Miguel Tamayo, 54, was arraigned on possession of a controlled substance one gram or less. Cooke set Tamayo’s bond to $30,000.
