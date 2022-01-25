A Killeen man accused of shooting another in October was a convicted felon from another state, police said. That man, identified as 58-year-old Ramos Lee Sanders, was arraigned on two felony charges Tuesday.
On Oct. 23, 2021, Killeen police went to an unnamed address in Killeen regarding an aggravated assault. A man told police Sanders had fired a weapon at him while driving away from his residence, according to a police affidavit.
The man told police that a mutual friend told him that Sanders “had shot at another party after an argument.” The friend and Sanders went to the man’s house. When they arrived, the man and others tried to talk to him about he shooting, the affidavit said.
After Sanders showed his gun, the man told him to put it away or leave, police said.
An argument ensued and the man asked Sanders to leave again. Police said the man told them that Sanders entered his vehicle and “began to fire multiple rounds towards the victim and others outside.”
After the shooting, the man told police that Sanders sped off at a high rate of speed. Multiple vehicles had bullet holes in them. Police interviewed other witnesses who they said gave similar accounts of what happened and identified Sanders as the shooter.
While looking into Sanders’ background, police discovered Sanders was convicted of voluntary manslaughter on May 19, 1987, in the 20th Judicial Circuit of St. Clair County in Belleville, Illinois.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Sanders on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a charge of aggravated assault threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He set the bond amount at $150,000 total.
