A Killeen man was accused of threatening to kill a woman on Friday and then returning on Saturday to shoot at her and another man, police said.
On Friday, Killeen police went to the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Eighth Street in Killeen after a call of an assault, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police spoke to a woman and a man who told them they were threatened by a man, later identified as Michael Anthony Caldwell, 56.
The woman told police that Caldwell had assaulted her previously. She and the man she was with told police that Caldwell pulled up and pointed a firearm at them and threatened to kill her, police said in the affidavit.
On Saturday, Caldwell returned and shot at the woman and the man. Witnesses told police the same thing, the affidavit said.
The woman told police that she and the man were walking back to their residence when she saw Caldwell in the front passenger seat of a black SUV that pulled up behind them.
Caldwell opened his door and began to shoot at them. The man and woman ran behind some trees, and the driver of the SUV left the scene when people began to come out and scream, the affidavit said. No injuries were reported.
The man told police that Caldwell had called him earlier and told him to “step outside.”
Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters arraigned the Caldwell Monday on two charges of aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony according to jail records.
The total bond amount for both charges set by Peters is $500,000.
